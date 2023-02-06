Bobrovsky (lower body) will start Monday at home against Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has a 12-13-2 record this season with a 3.24 GAA and an .897 save percentage. He has gone 0-1-1 versus the Lightning this year, having allowed seven goals on 70 shots. Bobrovsky, who had been out since Jan. 19, will be backed up by Spencer Knight (upper body). Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league with 3.63 goals per game this campaign.