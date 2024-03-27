Nedeljkovic turned aside 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

He had little chance on the one puck that beat him in the second period, as Dmitry Orlov's shot from just above the faceoff circle deflected off a Pittsburgh defender before sneaking past the screened goalie. Nedeljkovic is 2-0-1 over his last three starts and has a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last five outings, including two relief appearances. With the Penguins fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, that might be enough to push the 28-year-old ahead of the struggling Tristan Jarry on the Pens' depth chart.