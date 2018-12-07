Saros stopped four of five shots after relieving an ineffective Pekka Rinne in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.

Saros played the third period after Rinne gave up four goals over the first two frames. The backup conceded a Loui Eriksson goal that made it 5-1 Canucks just 1:21 into the period, then wasn't challenged much as Nashville's comeback bid came up two goals short.