Predators' Juuse Saros: Light workload in relief
Saros stopped four of five shots after relieving an ineffective Pekka Rinne in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.
Saros played the third period after Rinne gave up four goals over the first two frames. The backup conceded a Loui Eriksson goal that made it 5-1 Canucks just 1:21 into the period, then wasn't challenged much as Nashville's comeback bid came up two goals short.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...