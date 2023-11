Saros is expected to start in Thursday's home game against Minnesota, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has won his last four games while posting a 2.27 GAA and a .925 save percentage over that span. It's an encouraging rebound for Saros, who got off to a rough start this campaign and still has a shaky overall record of 8-9-0 with a 2.99 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 17 outings. The Wild rank 19th offensively this year with 2.95 goals per game.