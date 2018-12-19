Namestnikov scored a goal and three points while recording three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, and four PIM in a 3-1 victory against the Ducks on Tuesday.

Namestnikov has four goals and 14 points in 29 games in 2018-19. The 26-year-old hasn't been able to post the same numbers with the Rangers as he did with the Lightning earlier in his career, but at least Tuesday was a big step in the right direction.