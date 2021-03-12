Cozens (upper body) was injured on a hit by the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese in the third period of Thursday's game, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Per Hamilton, head coach Ralph Krueger doesn't have an update on Cozens' status after he left the contest in the third period. The 20-year-old center was filling in for Jack Eichel (upper body) on the top line. If Cozens misses time, Rasmus Asplund or Tobias Rieder could enter the lineup, while Cody Eakin or Curtis Lazar could see top-six minutes.