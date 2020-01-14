Sabres' Tage Thompson: Out 5-to-6 months
Thompson underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday and will miss the 5-to-6 months.
Thompson sustained this injury during his season debut at the top level Nov. 17, and upon further evaluation during the rehab process, the team decided surgery was the best route. The 2016 first-round pick (26th overall) is essentially ruled out for the rest of the season, but he should be ready for the 2020-21 campaign. The 22-year-old Thompson will be a restricted free agent in July.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.