Thompson underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday and will miss the 5-to-6 months.

Thompson sustained this injury during his season debut at the top level Nov. 17, and upon further evaluation during the rehab process, the team decided surgery was the best route. The 2016 first-round pick (26th overall) is essentially ruled out for the rest of the season, but he should be ready for the 2020-21 campaign. The 22-year-old Thompson will be a restricted free agent in July.