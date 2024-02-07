Thompson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

He tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period with a one-timer from the faceoff dot, but it was the only offense the Sabres could muster. Thompson managed only one assist in the seven games prior to the All-Star break, so Tuesday's tally is a good sign he could be about to heat up again. It's been a disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old overall, and through 40 contests he's produced just 15 goals and 29 points.