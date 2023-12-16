Joseph (lower body) will not return to Friday's tilt against Dallas.
Joseph was injured in the first period after logging 4:45 of ice time and tallying an assist. He's up to 19 points through 25 games, with 11 of those coming in his last 15 appearances. The team should have an update on his status before Sunday's game in Vegas.
More News
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Helps out twice Friday•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Assists on three goals in win•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Amazing technicolor start continues•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Generates assist in win•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Bags second goal of season•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Two points in opener•