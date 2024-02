Duclair scored a pair of goals on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Duclair is up to 11 goals on the season, and he's scored three of them over the last four contests. The winger has struggled with consistency, but the Sharks' injuries to Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (groin) have opened up a top-six spot for Duclair once again. Duclair has 19 points, 77 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 49 appearances this season.