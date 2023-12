Dellandrea has played in nine of the Stars' last 18 games.

Dellandrea got a decent run of playing time when the team was missing forwards at various points in November, but he's now sat out four of the last six games. With Sam Steel playing better, Dellandrea's best path to getting in the lineup is to leap over Evgenii Dadonov or Craig Smith on the depth chart. Dellandrea has managed just one assist, 12 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-5 rating through 14 appearances this season.