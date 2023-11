Gaudreau (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday.

Gaudreau, who is retroactive to Oct. 24, will be eligible to play Sunday against Toronto. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, putting Gaudreau on LTIR allows the Wild to bring a 23rd player for the team's trip to Sweden for the Global Series. It also provides Minnesota with some flexibility in case Jesper Wallstedt has to play due to an injury or illness to Marc-Andre Fleury or Filip Gustavsson.