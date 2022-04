Head coach Dean Evason said that Dumba (upper body) is a "wild card" for Game 1 of the postseason, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

While it's not official, it sounds like the Wild don't expect Dumba to return during the regular season. The 27-year-old blueliner is averaging 23:11 of ice time with 26 points through 56 games this season. He's already missed the last eight games and he won't be an option for at least the next two contests, though he will join the team in Nashville on Sunday.