2018 British Open odds: DJ, Rory McIlroy among the favorites, Tiger Woods an interesting choice
The odds to win the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie have been revealed entering the week
The 147th Open Championship is fast approaching this week, and it should come as absolute no surprise that world No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson stands atop of the board as the favorite to win the whole thing.
DJ opens with 12-1 odds entering the tournament on Thursday, followed closely by the trio of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose. Defending champion Jordan Spieth is listed next with two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka just behind that foursome, and three-time Open winner Tiger Woods sits less than a dozen spots behind DJ.
Check out the latest odds to win the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, via GolfOdds.
- Dustin Johnson: 12-1
- Justin Rose: 14-1
- Rory McIlroy: 16-1
- Rickie Fowler: 16-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 18-1
- Brooks Koepka: 20-1
- Jordan Spieth: 20-1
- Jon Rahm: 20-1
- Justin Thomas: 25-1
- Henrik Stenson: 25-1
- Tiger Woods: 25-1
- Sergio Garcia: 25-1
- Alex Noren: 25-1
- Francesco Molinari: 25-1
- Patrick Reed: 30-1
- Jason Day: 30-1
- Paul Casey: 30-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1
- Marc Leishman: 40-1
- Branden Grace: 40-1
- Tyrell Hatton: 40-1
- Phil Mickelson: 50-1
- Ian Poulter: 50-1
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: 60-1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 60-1
- Matt Kuchar: 60-1
- Tony Finau: 60-1
- Bubba Watson: 60-1
- Russell Knox: 60-1
- Zach Johnson: 60-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 80-1
- Adam Scott: 80-1
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: 80-1
- Thomas Pieters: 80-1
- Xander Schauffele: 80-1
- Lee Westwood: 80-1
So who will win the 2018 Open Championship, and what massive long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to find out and see the full leaderboard from the model that nailed the Masters.
-
2018 British Open odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 British Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprising p...
-
2018 British Open tee times, pairings
Jordan Spieth is off early, and Tiger Woods goes late on Day 1 at Carnoustie
-
No significant weather expected at Open
Nobody really knows what to expect at Carnoustie this week
-
One of these nine will win The Open
Will Rickie Fowler get his first, or Tiger Woods his 15th?
-
2018 Open Championship expert picks
Our CBS Sports golf experts make their calls for the 147th Open Championship
-
How golfers will size up Carnoustie
The toughest test in the Open rota is playing different than it has in recent years