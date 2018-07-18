2018 British Open odds: DJ, Rory McIlroy among the favorites, Tiger Woods an interesting choice

The 147th Open Championship is fast approaching this week, and it should come as absolute no surprise that world No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson stands atop of the board as the favorite to win the whole thing.

DJ opens with 12-1 odds entering the tournament on Thursday, followed closely by the trio of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose. Defending champion Jordan Spieth is listed next with two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka just behind that foursome, and three-time Open winner Tiger Woods sits less than a dozen spots behind DJ.

Check out the latest odds to win the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, via GolfOdds.

Dustin Johnson: 12-1



Justin Rose: 14-1

Rory McIlroy: 16-1



Rickie Fowler: 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 18-1



Brooks Koepka: 20-1



Jordan Spieth: 20-1



Jon Rahm: 20-1

Justin Thomas: 25-1



Henrik Stenson: 25-1



Tiger Woods: 25-1



Sergio Garcia: 25-1

Alex Noren: 25-1



Francesco Molinari: 25-1



Patrick Reed: 30-1



Jason Day: 30-1



Paul Casey: 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1



Marc Leishman: 40-1



Branden Grace: 40-1



Tyrell Hatton: 40-1



Phil Mickelson: 50-1

Ian Poulter: 50-1



Matthew Fitzpatrick: 60-1



Louis Oosthuizen: 60-1

Matt Kuchar: 60-1



Tony Finau: 60-1



Bubba Watson: 60-1



Russell Knox: 60-1



Zach Johnson: 60-1



Bryson DeChambeau: 80-1



Adam Scott: 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello: 80-1



Thomas Pieters: 80-1

Xander Schauffele: 80-1



Lee Westwood: 80-1



