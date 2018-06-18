2018 British Open odds: Dustin Johnson still the favorite after Shinnecock Hills collapse

After Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open, we now look ahead to The Open Championship at Carnoustie

With Brooks Koepka's second-straight U.S. Open win on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills in the rear view, golf fans opened up this week looking ahead to The Open Championship next month at Carnoustie. 

The R&A will spend the next couple weeks preparing for the third major championship of the season, set for July 19-22 in Scotland. Between now and the,n we will discuss who among the heavy-hitters in golf will be best suited to win, and according to the oddsmakers, it's Dustin Johnson.

DJ is the favorite to win at 12-1 after his third-place finish at the U.S. Open on Sunday. He's followed by Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 14-1 each and a trio of golfers at 16-1 that includes Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose. 

Newly crowned two-time major winner Koepka is next on the board at 20-1. Tiger Woods is listed at 25-1.

Check out the list below, via GolfOdds.com

GolferOdds

Dustin Johnson

12/1

Rory McIlroy

14/1

Jordan Spieth

14/1

Rickie Fowler

16/1

Justin Thomas

16/1

Justin Rose

16/1

Tommy Fleetwood

20/1

Brooks Koepka

20/1

Jon Rahm

20/1

Jason Day

25/1

Henrik Stenson

25/1

Tiger Woods

25/1

Sergio Garcia

30/1

Hideki Matsuyama

30/1

Patrick Reed

30/1

Phil Mickelson

40/1

Marc Leishman

40/1

Paul Casey

40/1

Alex Noren

40/1

Brendan Grace

40/1

Adam Scott

50/1

Louis Oosthuizen

50/1

Tyrell Hatton

50/1

