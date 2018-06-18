2018 British Open odds: Dustin Johnson still the favorite after Shinnecock Hills collapse
After Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open, we now look ahead to The Open Championship at Carnoustie
With Brooks Koepka's second-straight U.S. Open win on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills in the rear view, golf fans opened up this week looking ahead to The Open Championship next month at Carnoustie.
The R&A will spend the next couple weeks preparing for the third major championship of the season, set for July 19-22 in Scotland. Between now and the,n we will discuss who among the heavy-hitters in golf will be best suited to win, and according to the oddsmakers, it's Dustin Johnson.
DJ is the favorite to win at 12-1 after his third-place finish at the U.S. Open on Sunday. He's followed by Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 14-1 each and a trio of golfers at 16-1 that includes Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose.
Newly crowned two-time major winner Koepka is next on the board at 20-1. Tiger Woods is listed at 25-1.
Check out the list below, via GolfOdds.com:
|Golfer
|Odds
Dustin Johnson
12/1
Rory McIlroy
14/1
Jordan Spieth
14/1
Rickie Fowler
16/1
Justin Thomas
16/1
Justin Rose
16/1
Tommy Fleetwood
20/1
Brooks Koepka
20/1
Jon Rahm
20/1
Jason Day
25/1
Henrik Stenson
25/1
Tiger Woods
25/1
Sergio Garcia
30/1
Hideki Matsuyama
30/1
Patrick Reed
30/1
Phil Mickelson
40/1
Marc Leishman
40/1
Paul Casey
40/1
Alex Noren
40/1
Brendan Grace
40/1
Adam Scott
50/1
Louis Oosthuizen
50/1
Tyrell Hatton
50/1
