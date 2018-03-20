2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship odds: Projected Tony Romo finish

The PGA Tour rolls on this week with the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Emiliano Grillo is the Vegas favorite at 8/1, followed closely by Jim Furyk at 14/1, Scott Piercy at 18/1, and Patrick Rodgers and Rory Sabbatini at 20/1.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Patrick Reed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Despite being a 30/1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Reed shot under par all four days and finished tied for seventh place. Anybody who used the model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.



Now that the field for the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



We can tell you that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo, who is playing in this event as a sponsor's exemption, won't be competitive.



The model says Romo finishes 124th in the 132-man field. Don't bet on him making a surprising run, even at 1,500/1 odds.



One surprising golfer the model is all over: Paul Dunne (33/1), whom Vegas doesn't consider a top contender.



Dunne, who finished in the top 20 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier this year on the European Tour, makes a strong run for the title and finishes in the top three at Corales, according to SportsLine's model. He's a long shot you can cash in on huge this week.



Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 40/1 or longer are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that has been red-hot so far this season, and find out.



Emiliano Grillo 8/1

Jim Furyk 14/1

Scott Piercy 18/1

Patrick Rodgers 20/1

Rory Sabbatini 20/1

Chris Wood 25/1

Graeme McDowell 25/1

Harris English 33/1

Kelly Kraft 33/1

Paul Dunne 33/1

Corey Conners 40/1

David Lingmerth 40/1

Fabrizio Zanotti 40/1

Robert Garrigus 40/1

Trey Mullinax 40/1