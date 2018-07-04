2018 Greenbrier Classic odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed the Quicken Loans National

This week, The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia plays host to A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, formerly the Greenbrier Classic. Tony Finau, fresh off finishing fifth at the U.S. Open, is the Vegas favorite at 12-1 Greenbrier Classic odds. Right behind Finau is Bubba Watson, who is listed at 14-1. Five golfers are fetching lower than 20-1 odds at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. Before you lock in any 2018 Greenbrier Classic picks or enter a daily fantasy golf lineup on a site like FanDuel or DraftKings, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Francesco Molinari last week at the Quicken Loans National. Despite being an 18-1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Molinari shot 67 or better in all four rounds and won the tournament by eight strokes. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

It also nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.

Now that the field for the 2018 Greenbrier Classic is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Greenbrier Classic 2018: Jimmy Walker, a 25-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Walker hasn't finished better than 20th in his last three tournaments. However, before that, he had three top-six finishes in four starts. Walker was fourth in the Valero Texas Open, second in the Players Championship, and sixth in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Walker ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in putts per round at 28.06 and is a top-notch closer. He's ninth on tour in putts in the final round of tournaments at 27.45, giving him an edge in a highly-competitive field. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday at the 2018 Greenbrier Classic.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, the 2017 champion, fails to defend his title and is shut out of the top five. He's a golfer to avoid this week.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Greenbrier Classic title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Greenbrier Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Greenbrier Classic projected leaderboard from the model that was all over Francesco Molinari's dominant performance at the Quicken Loans National.

Tony Finau 12-1

Bubba Watson 14-1

Phil Mickelson 16-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Russell Henley 16-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Jimmy Walker 25-1

Brian Harman 25-1

J.B. Holmes 25-1

Charles Howell III 28-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Danny Lee 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Keegan Bradley 50-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1