2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic: Live stream, watch online, start time, TV channel, radio

The PGA Tour finally (finally!) gets back to my time zone this week after a full fall slate well outside of it. Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler headline the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic field in Mexico as the fall portion of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season winds down.

This week's course at El Camaleon Golf Club features some, uh, interesting routes and hazards, including this insane cave bunker in the middle of one of the fairways.

As for the actual golf, Fowler is the favorite, and he's looking to capitalize on his hot finish at last week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open when he closed with a 63 in the final round. Fowler also finished runner up here last year in a marathon Sunday finish that included 36 holes before he lost by a shot to Patton Kizzire.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio