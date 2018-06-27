2018 Quicken Loans National odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed the Masters

The PGA Tour rolls on this week with with a stop at the 2018 Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland. Rickie Fowler is the heavy favorite in the latest Quicken Loans National odds at 7-1. Tiger Woods is also a top contender with 12-1 odds as he looks for his first win of the season in this 120-golfer field. Before you make any kind of pick on this event or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to listen to what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, calling the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory.



With the tournament starting Thursday, SportsLine simulated the 2018 Quicken Loans National 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



Woods headlines the Quicken Loans National field and is among the Vegas favorites at 12-1 odds, behind only Rickie Fowler (7-1). But the team at SportsLine isn't high on Woods winning it all in Maryland. Instead, they're projecting a third-place finish. Don't overpay for Woods this week.



One surprise the model is calling for: Kevin Na, a Vegas long shot going off with 35-1 odds, finishes in the top 10 and makes a run at the title.

Na missed the cut at the Memorial, but recorded a pair of strong performances before that. He finished fourth at the Fort Worth Invitational and tied for sixth at the Byron Nelson the week before. He'll look to carry that momentum into the Quicken Loans National, and he's a great value at the odds he's getting. He's a value golfer you should be all over.

The model also is calling for a major long shot to make a run at his first title in 2018, which could mean a big payoff.



So who wins the 2018 Quicken Loans National? And what massive long shot stuns the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the full leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend and find out.



Rickie Fowler 7-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Marc Leishman 18-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Kyle Stanley 20-1

Charles Howell 25-1

J.B. Holmes 25-1

Jimmy Walker 30-1

Beau Hossler 30-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 30-1

Joaquin Niemann 30-1

Byeonghun An 33-1

Kevin Na 35-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Chesson Hadley 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1