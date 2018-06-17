2018 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday

The third round of the 118th edition of the U.S. Open proved to be one of the most difficult imaginable for top players. Many of the leaders heading into moving day stumbled and struggled throughout the day including Dustin Johnson, who fired a miserable 7 over and is still somehow tied for the lead.

Johnson won't be in the final pairing for Sunday's festivities, but he will get to play with his friend and 2017 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. Tony Finau and Daniel Berger, who both managed to fire rounds of 66 on Saturday, will play together in the final group.

Here's a look at who each golfer will play with and what time they will hit the links at Shinnecock Hills.

All teams Eastern

2018 U.S. Open tee times for Sunday (Round 4)