2018 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday
All the tee times and pairings for Sunday's action at the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills
The third round of the 118th edition of the U.S. Open proved to be one of the most difficult imaginable for top players. Many of the leaders heading into moving day stumbled and struggled throughout the day including Dustin Johnson, who fired a miserable 7 over and is still somehow tied for the lead.
Johnson won't be in the final pairing for Sunday's festivities, but he will get to play with his friend and 2017 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. Tony Finau and Daniel Berger, who both managed to fire rounds of 66 on Saturday, will play together in the final group.
Here's a look at who each golfer will play with and what time they will hit the links at Shinnecock Hills.
All times Eastern
2018 U.S. Open tee times for Sunday (Round 4)
- 8:21 a.m. -- Andrew Johnston
- 8:32 a.m. -- Byeong Hun A, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:43 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler
- 8:54 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Tim Wilkinson
- 9:05 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Calum Hill
- 9:16 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Mickey DeMorat
- 9:27 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:38 a.m. -- Camerom Wilson, Jason Dufner
- 9:49 a.m. -- Will Grimmer, Aaron Baddeley
- 10 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Brian Harman
- 10:11 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns
- 10:22 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Luis Gagne
- 10:33 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Bill Haas
- 10:44 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Alex Noren
- 10:55 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Louis Oosthuizen
- 11:06 a.m. -- Chris Naegel, Haotong Li
- 11:17 a.m. -- Matt Parziale, Steve Stricker
- 11:28 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:39 a.m. -- Charles Howell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 11:50 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Scott Piercy
- 12:01 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
- 12:12 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Ryan Fox
- 12:23 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Francesco Molinari
- 12:34 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
- 12:45 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
- 12:56 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson
- 1:07 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman
- 1:18 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Branden Grace
- 1:29 p.m. -- Tyrell Hatton, Dylan Meyer
- 1:40 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Jim Furyk
- 1:51 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Kiradech Aphinbarnrat
- 2:02 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson
- 2:13 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
- 2:24 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Daniel Berger
