2018 Wells Fargo Championship tee times: Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed paired together
Big Cat is back this week at Quail Hollow with one of his proteges
Masters champion Patrick Reed gets U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka as well as his hero Tiger Woods this week at the Wells Fargo Championship for the first two rounds. Reed, Woods and Koepka will go late on Thursday (or late enough for Reed to pick up his green jacket from dry cleaning that morning and wear it to the course). They'll be preceded by three other elite groups in Round 1.
Former champions Rory McIlroy and James Hahn join up with Paul Casey. Major winners Phil Mickelson and Jason Day get Daniel Berger. And two guys who have won on this course in the last six years -- Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas -- are joined by Brian Harman (who won this tournament last year when it was played on a different course).
All four groups should be compelling theater in the true start to the second half of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. Here's a look at the four best groups as well as their tee times for the first two days of play at Quail Hollow (all other tee times can be found here).
All times Eastern -- Round 1 | Round 2
Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, James Hahn -- 7:30 a.m. | 12:40 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Daniel Berger -- 7:40 a.m. | 12:50 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler -- 12:40 p.m. | 7:30 a.m.
Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka -- 12:50 p.m. | 7:40 a.m
