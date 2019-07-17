2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from advanced model that called two straight majors

The 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, will provide spectators with star-studded groupings through the first two days of action. Rory McIlroy (8-1), who enters the final major of the season as the betting favorite in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds, will play alongside Paul Casey (50-1) and Gary Woodland (60-1), the newly minted U.S. Open champion. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods (18-1), who's looking to win his second major of the season and the fourth Claret Jug of his career, will be paired with Patrick Reed (80-1) and Matt Wallace (50-1). The first two rounds will also feature a threesome of major winners when Dustin Johnson (10-1), Jason Day (40-1) and Keegan Bradley (200-1) tee-off at 9:59 a.m. ET Thursday morning. The first 2019 Open Championship tee times begin bright and early on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET from Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Before you lock in your selections to win the year's final major, you should see the 2019 Open Championship picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott enters the Open 2019 full of confidence. In fact, the 38-year-old Australian has made the top 10 in his last three starts on the PGA Tour. That includes a seventh place finish at the U.S. Open and an eighth place run at the PGA Championship.

He's a prolific ball-striker who has the ability to go low and climb the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard in a hurry. Scott enters this week's event ranked in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in holes per eagle (110.6), birdie average (4.28) and scoring average (69.555). And he's proven he can have success in majors. In fact, Scott finished on top of the leaderboard at the Masters in 2013 and has finished in the top 20 in five consecutive major tournaments. He's a long shot you want to be all over this week to outlast the rest of the 2019 Open Championship field.

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1