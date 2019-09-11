2019 Greenbrier Classic odds: Surprising PGA Tour picks from same model that nailed six majors

The 2019 Greenbrier Classic, also known as A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, features a head-turning $7.5 million purse, with over $1 million going to the winner. It's the opening tournament of the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule, and the first 2019 Greenbrier Classic tee times are on Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. ET from The Old White TPC. Three players with an Official World Golf Ranking in the top 25 will be in the 2019 Greenbrier Classic field, including world No. 10 and tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau. The five-time PGA Tour champion is listed at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Greenbrier Classic odds, while Viktor Hovland (12-1) and Jason Kokrak (16-1) are the only other players with odds shorter than 18-1. Before you make your 2019 Greenbrier Classic picks or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see this week's PGA Tour projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Bryson DeChambeau, a five-time PGA Tour champion and the top Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

DeChambeau exploded out of the gates last season, finishing inside the top 10 in his first three official PGA Tour starts. That included his fifth career PGA Tour victory at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open. In all, DeChambeau finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with five top 10s, including a T-7 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Despite his dominant season, DeChambeau struggled mightily down the stretch. In fact, the 25-year-old failed to crack the top 20 in four of his last five starts. DeChambeau's poor performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. He finished last season ranked 113th in greens in regulation percentage (66.20), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at The Greenbrier. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Greenbrier Classic 2019 field.

Another surprise: Sungjae Im, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Im has proven he has what it takes to compete with the top players on the PGA Tour. In fact, the 21-year-old recorded seven top-10 finishes last season, including a sixth place at the Wyndham Championship in August. He was also extremely consistent down the stretch last season, making the cut in 10 of his final 11 starts on the PGA Tour.

And while he has yet to finish on top of the leaderboard on the PGA Tour, Im has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Greenbrier Classic leaderboard in a hurry because he can post low scores. In fact, Im finished last season ranked in the top 30 in scoring average (70.252) and birdie average (4.07), which should give him a strong chance to win his first PGA Tour event this week.

The model says six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title.

Bryson DeCahmbeau 12-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Jason Kokrak 16-1

Marc Leishman 22-1

Byeong Hun An 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Scott Piercy 33-1

Keegan Bradley 45-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Kramer Kickok 50-1

Martin Laird 50-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Harold Varner III 50-1

Zach Johnson 60-1

Russell Knox 60-1