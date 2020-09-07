The conclusion of a truncated season that's still lasted longer than was anticipated has arrived with this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The biggest stars on the PGA Tour will duke it out for $45 million in earnings for the second consecutive season with the winner earning $15 million alone.

After three rounds, it's all Dustin Johnson as arguably the best player of the year takes a five-shot lead into the final round on Monday. Johnson will be paired with Xander Schauffele in the final round with Justin Thomas also sitting five back with 18 holes to play. There's still plenty of money on the line beyond first place, so the action will be interesting among the 30 best golfers in the world in Atlanta.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Monday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: Noon - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio