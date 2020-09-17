The U.S. Open is on the line for the 120th time this week as first-round action begins Thursday at Winged Foot in southern New York. Through there will again be no crowd in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, golfers have adapted to the surroundings well at prior events. Most of the top golfers in the world will take the course in perfect weather looking to pick up the first major championship of the 2020-21 season.

Dustin Johnson will look to continue the incredible play that has seen him dominate over the last ew weeks and win the FedEx Cup. Nearly matching D.J. shot for shot has been Jon Rahm, who is just behind him on the U.S. Open odds board ahead of the event. After an incredible performance at the PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa will look to win two majors in a row, while Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau will be among those hoping to bounce back. Of course, Tiger Woods will be in action, and Phil Mickelson (going off at 80-1) is still seeking his first U.S. Open to complete his career slam.

Check out when your favorite golfers will begin Round 1 action with our full slate of U.S. Open tee times.

U.S. Open live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 1.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, September 17

Early TV coverage: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Daytime TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Late coverage: 5-7 p.m. on Peacock

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 7:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8:10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.