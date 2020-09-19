After Round 1 of the U.S. Open, 21 players were under par. After Round 2, that number was reduced to six. Now, with just 18 holes remaining, there are only three golfers still under par at Winged Foot Golf Club. The top two are your two favorites to win on Sunday afternoon in the first major of the season.

Matthew Wolff, 21 is the +175 favorite to take home his first major in just his second major start. He has a two-stroke lead on Bryson DeChambeau (+225) but four on the rest of the field. A win here, as improbable as it seemed at the start of the week (he was 60-1 coming in), would be historic. Not since 1997 when Tiger Woods did it at Augusta National has a player this young won a major.

So there will be pressure on Wolff on Sunday when he gets on the first tee, though maybe not the same pressure as there would be with a course full of 40,000 spectators. Regardless, the rest of this field will make him earn his first-ever major, and if he (and DeChambeau) fall apart, there are some pretty fascinating picks to usurp them just down the board.

As we enter Round 4, let's take a look at the updated odds for the 2020 U.S. Open, via William Hill Sportsbook.

2020 U.S. Open odds