There were myriad terrific groups spaced out nicely throughout the day on Thursday at the U.S. Open that held interest and viewership for the entirety of the first round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, and they'll all be back out for another trek around the iconic course on Friday.

The premier group of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa both impressed and disappointed on Thursday, and that trio will be back on Friday afternoon as Thomas (-5) tries to extend his lead at the event, while Woods (+3) and 2020 PGA Championship winner Morikawa (+6) just try to make the cut.

Those who ended Thursday's round late -- like Matthew Wolff (-4), Xander Schauffele (-2) and Jon Rahm (-1) -- look like they could get the worst of the weather with windy, cold conditions in the morning at Winged Foot on Friday. Later in the afternoon, maybe the group of the first round will go out and try to replicate a stellar Round 1. Georgia Bulldogs Harris English (-2), Davis Thompson (-1) and Brendon Todd (-2) will be among those that go off together later in the day when conditions improve.

Check out the tee times for Friday's second round of action at Winged Foot below, and keep it locked here to CBS Sports for up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open throughout the week. Also check out the latest U.S. Open odds, via William Hill Sportsbook.

All times Eastern

2020 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings

Hole No. 1

6:50 a.m. -- Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

7:01 a.m. -- Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters

7:12 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

7:23 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

7:34 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

7:45 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

7:56 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

8:07 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

8:18 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

8:29 a.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Ben An, Takumi Kanaya

8:40 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

8:51 a.m. -- Stephen Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui

12:10 p.m. -- Danny Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie

12:21 p.m. -- Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

12:32 p.m. -- Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak

12:43 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein

12:54 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

1:05 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

1:16 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

1:27 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1:38 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

1:49 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

2:00 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding

2:11 p.m. -- Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

Hole No. 10

6:10 a.m. -- Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

7:01 a.m. -- Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

7:12 a.m. -- Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

7:23 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:34 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

7:45 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry

7:56 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

8:07 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

8:18 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

8:29 a.m. -- Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

8:30 a.m. -- Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren

8:41 a.m. -- Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

12:10 p.m. -- Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

12:21 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston

12:32 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

12:43 p.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

12:54 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson

1:05 p.m. -- Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:16 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

1:27 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

1:38 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

1:49 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

2:00 p.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott

2:11 p.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki