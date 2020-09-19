The first of six majors to be played over the course of the 2020-21 season, the 2020 U.S. Open is fully underway, teeing off in September for the first time in more than a century. The USGA's signature event has a new television home as the U.S. Open returns to NBC's airwaves and Yanni's classic theme song is played again.

As for the second golf major to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has already been an incredible couple of days at Winged Foot as the best golfers in the world are taking on a fun yet difficult course looking for major glory and a share of the $12.5 million purse. Though a few were forced to withdraw amid positive tests and injuries, none was more notable than two-time champion Brooks Koepka (2018-19), whose string of injuries also forced him out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

After 36 holes, it's clear that Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas are the key names in contention at this national championship. Reed holds a one-shot lead on DeChambeau and is up two on Thomas, but there's also a number of big stars such as Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy who could rocket up the leaderboard on Moving Day, especially if Winged Foot ends up getting even tougher for those with later tee times.

Enough talking about it. Strap in for complete coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open all week from CBS Sports. Here's how you can watch as much of the U.S. Open as possible over the rest of the week days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.

