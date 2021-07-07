Steve Stricker has been absolutely dominant at the John Deere Classic over the years. In fact, Stricker has finished on top of the John Deere Classic leaderboard three times in his career, the most recent being in 2011. Stricker won this event three years in a row from 2009-2011. Stricker could certainly be in the mix again this week when the 2021 John Deere Classic gets underway from TPC Deere Run on Thursday, July 8.

Stricker, a 12-time PGA Tour champion, is listed as a 40-1 long shot in the 2021 John Deere Classic odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Daniel Berger is listed as the 9-1 favorite, while Brian Harman (14-1), Sungjae Im (16-1) and Russell Henley (18-1) are next in line on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



At the 2021 U.S. Open, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's first career major championship victory at 10-1 from the start. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model also projected him as the winner at that point. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. Those are just some of the many huge calls he's made in the past several months.



This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 John Deere Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 John Deere Classic: Streelman, who has multiple PGA Tour wins and is fifth on the odds board, struggles mightily and doesn't even crack the top 10. The Illinois native has had mixed success in his home state and across eight previous appearances at TPC Deere Run. He has three top-10 finishes over that span but also has missed the cut three times and finished outside the top 40 two other times.

The greens at TPC Deere Run are enormous, so those who are good with a putter in their hands will often post low scores. That's where Streelman falls short as he ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained via putting (.053). He also has other poor putting metrics, ranking 132nd in overall putting average (1.613) and 152nd in one-putt percentage (38.6). Birdies should be easy to come by at the John Deere Classic 2021, but only if you can make the most of your putting opportunities and Streelman hasn't done that thus far.

Another surprise: Ryan Moore, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Moore has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Moore doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he enters this week's event ranked fifth in driving accuracy percentage (71.40). Moore's ability to consistently find the fairway off the tee has helped him rack up 124 birdies in 38 rounds this season.

The 38-year-old has also proven he has the game to compete at TPC Deere Run, firing three rounds of 67 or lower in 2019. He has all the tools needed to be in the mix on Sunday, making him a solid choice for 2021 John Deere Classic bets this week.

