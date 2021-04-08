With warm, windy and dry weather at Augusta National Golf Club in recent weeks, the 2021 Masters is expected to feature some of the firmest greens we've seen in recent history. After Dustin Johnson blitzed Augusta to shoot a record 268 last November, he'll encounter tougher conditions this week. Even without the legendary Tiger Woods, who is recovering from a serious car accident, a loaded 2021 Masters field will attack one of the most iconic venues in sports.

Johnson is the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook following his dominant five-shot win last season. He'll begin his title defense at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, more than two hours after the first 2021 Masters tee times. Before locking in your 2021 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Jordan Spieth, an 11-time PGA Tour winner and 2015 Masters champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10.

The popular Texan snapped a 1,351-day spell between victories last Sunday by winning the Valero Texas Open to cap a remarkable run of golf. Spieth nearly won the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but a third-round 61 was followed by a final-round 72. Spieth then contended at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but a 71 and 70 on the weekend resulted in a third-place run. Spieth once again had a hand on the trophy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before ballooning to a final-round 75 to finish fourth.

Spieth has struggled in recent trips to Augusta National. He placed 21st in 2019 behind eventual winner Tiger Woods and was 46th last season, well behind Dustin Johnson. Although Spieth clearly knows how to win at Augusta National, it is too much to ask for on consecutive weeks and is one reason why he is a player to avoid in your 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Justin Thomas, whose lone major win was four years ago, makes a strong run at the title.

Thomas used a third-round 64 to put him in contention at the 2021 Players Championship and then clinched the victory with a final-round 68. Now, he's back up to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and will look to add a green jacket to a list of achievements that includes a win at the 2017 PGA Championship, a FedEx Cup championship and two PGA Player of the Year awards.

Thomas is one of the purest ball-strikers of his generation, and Augusta National has always been a second-shot course. After a fourth-place finish in 2020, there's not much more room to improve before he winds up slipping on a green jacket.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds longer than 20-1 to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's Masters upset and is up nearly $10,000 since the restart.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Lee Westwood 30-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Sung-Jae Im 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sergio Garcia 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Justin Rose 70-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Matthew Wolff 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Shane Lowry 90-1

Brian Harman 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Ryan Palmer 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Joe Long 1000-1

Charles Osborne 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Ian Woosnam 4000-1