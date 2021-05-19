Much like the Masters, one of the perks of winning the 2021 PGA Championship is a lifetime entry into future versions of the major. That means past PGA champs like two-time winner Vijay Singh, Rich Beem, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel and John Daly will be part of the 156-player 2021 PGA Championship field that begins play on Thursday at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Can those past champions get it done on the mammoth, demanding, 7,876-yard, par-72 Ocean Course to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy again?

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. All told, McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, struggles and barely cracks the top 10. The 27-year-old has revolutionized the game of golf, using his swing speed to create distance off the tee that we've never seen before.

DeChambeau enters the second major of the year ranked first in driving distance (322.0), strokes gained tee-to-green (1.788) and strokes gained off-the-tee (1.184). The eight-time PGA Tour champion also ranks in the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, including birdie average (4.45), scoring average (69.882) and going for the green percentage (82.58).

However, DeChambeau enters the PGA Championship 2021 ranked 172nd in driving accuracy percentage, hitting just 55.24 percent of fairways off the tee. His inability to hit the fairway off the tee has caused DeChambeau to struggle in his most recent outings. In fact, DeChambeau has finished 42nd or worse in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the PGA Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a massive long shot at 30-1, makes a strong run at the PGA Championship 2021 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The sixth-ranked player in the world already has four PGA Tour victories on his resume, and the mantle already has the Wanamaker Trophy on it.

Morikawa fired a sizzling final-round 64 last fall at TPC Harding Park to win by two shots over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson. That win came in Morikawa's second start in a major, and at age 23 he became the third-youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship. Morikawa is ranked first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approaching the green, signaling the world's best iron game and a prime reason he should be considered as part of your 2021 PGA Championship bets, according to the model.

2021 PGA Championship odds

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Dustin Johnson 18-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Brooks Koepka 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 35-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Will Zalatoris 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 55-1

Sung-Jae Im 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Adam Scott 70-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Jason Day 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Charl Schwarzel 90-1

Bubba Watson 90-1

Robert Macintyre 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Cameron Tringale 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Charley Hoffman 150-1

Branden Grace 150-1

Russell Henley 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Matt Jones 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 150-1

Aaron Wise 150-1

Ryan Palmer 175-1

Chris Kirk 175-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Cameron Davis 200-1

Martin Kaymer 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Thomas Pieters 200-1

Harold Varner 200-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Carlos Ortiz 200-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Bernd Wiesberger 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

John Catlin 250-1

Danny Willett 250-1

Talor Gooch 250-1

Sam Horsfield 250-1

Dean Burmester 250-1

Erik Van Rooyen 250-1

Lanto Griffin 250-1

Denny McCarthy 300-1

Harry Higgs 300-1

Thomas Detry 300-1

Antoine Rozner 300-1

Maverick McNealy 300-1

Martin Laird 300-1

Steve Stricker 300-1

Andy Sullivan 300-1

Tom Lewis 300-1

Tom Hoge 300-1

Mackenzie Hughes 300-1

Byeong Hun An 300-1

Adam Hadwin 300-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 300-1

Jazz Janewattananond 350-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Kalle Samooja 400-1

J.T. Poston 400-1

Brandon Stone 400-1

Padraig Harrington 400-1

George Coetzee 400-1

Sami Valimaki 400-1

Kurt Kitayama 400-1

Aaron Rai 400-1

Jimmy Walker 500-1

Rikuya Hoshino 500-1

Peter Malnati 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Adam Long 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Hudson Swafford 500-1

Daniel Van Tonder 500-1

Richy Werenski 500-1

Takumi Kanaya 500-1

Jason Scrivener 500-1

Chez Reavie 500-1

Lucas Herbert 500-1

Brett Walker 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Y.E. Yang 1000-1

John Daly 1000-1

Brad Marek 2000-1

Sonny Skinner 2000-1

Peter Ballo 2000-1

Patrick Rada 2000-1

Greg Koch 2000-1

Alex Beach 2000-1

Stuart Smith 2000-1

Danny Balin 2000-1

Rich Beem 2000-1

Mark Geddes 2000-1

Rob Labritz 2000-1

Frank Bensel 2000-1

Omar Uresti 2000-1

Ben Polland 2000-1

Larkin Gross 2000-1

Derek Holmes 2000-1

Ben Cook 2000-1

Tim Pearce 2000-1

Joe Summerhays 2000-1

Shaun Micheel 2000-1

Tyler Collet 2000-1