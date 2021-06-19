The 2021 U.S. Open leaderboard is beginning to amass star power at the top after a Friday full of second-round action that saw Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau gravitate up the standings, but some of the sport's biggest names won't be playing into the weekend at Torrey Pines after missing the cut.

Steady-as-always Tony Finau is one of the big names to be sent packing after unraveling in the second round with a 5-over 76 that put him at 8 over on the week and on the wrong side of the cut line by four strokes. He had consecutive top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship and Masters entering the week. It's the second time in three seasons he has missed the U.S. Open cut.

Viktor Hovland is another star who won't be playing into the weekend. Hovland withdrew after 10 holes Friday. He got sand in his eyes early in the round and received medical attention that clearly didn't completely resolve his problem. He played his final eight holes at 6 over and was well on his way to missing the cut at 9 over on the tournament before the WD. At least he has a cool story and eye patch to show for his troubles.

Meanwhile, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose also missed Friday's cut, joining Finau and a host of others. Here is a look at some of the names who will finish the weekend watching the action from home and their final finishes through two rounds. Check out the full U.S. Open leaderboard here.