The 2022-23 PGA Tour season heads to Port Royal Golf Club this week for the 2022 Bermuda Championship, teeing off Thursday in Southampton, Bermuda. A week after the fall season's most loaded tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is a chance for the lesser-known players to grab a huge victory. They will face a short but potentially challenging Port Royal Golf Club course that measures just 6,828 yards but gets most of its protection from Mother Nature. The oceanside track also features notable elevation changes, and the unpredictable weather will determine how low scores can go. Lucas Herbert went 15 under par last year to beat Patrick Reed and Danny Lee by one stroke, but he won't be on hand to defend. Instead, players like 2021 PGA Tour winners Seamus Power and Garrick Higgo will be looking for another title, and John Daly will be among the fan favorites on a sponsor exemption.

Denny McCarthy (18-1), Mark Hubbard (22-1) and Patrick Rodgers (22-1) are the favorites in the latest 2022 Bermuda Championship odds. Power (25-1), Adrian Meronk (25-1), Aaron Rai (25-1), Thomas Detry (25-1) and Alex Smalley (25-1) are also at the top of the list in the Bermuda Championship 2022 field. Higgo is priced at 55-1, while Daly is a 1000-1 longshot. Before you lock in any 2022 Bermuda Championship picks or predictions, you need to check out the PGA Tour best bets and sleepers from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright picks and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

At this year's Zozo Championship, McDonald nailed a first-round leader, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele before he closed with four birdies to lead by one stroke after Thursday's round. The expert also hit two of his three matchup plays there, including tournament winner Keegan Bradley over Corey Conners, one of the pre-tournament favorites. Then last week at the CJ Cup, McDonald was all over defending champion Rory McIlroy, who would go on to win the tournament and defend his title. Anyone who followed McDonald's golf betting advice has cashed in huge.

Top 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship expert picks

One surprise among McDonald's picks: The golf insider is fading favorite McCarthy. The expert expects good things from the Maryland native this season, but he hasn't seen it yet and he doesn't see value at these odds. McCarthy had five top-10 finishes last season, including a T-7 at the U.S. Open, but he hasn't come close so far in this campaign. His best is a tie for 25th in four starts, missing the cut in one of those. The 29-year-old doesn't have a PGA Tour victory, and the putting and excellent work around the green from last season haven't appeared yet.

On the other hand, McDonald is eyeing another player who doesn't have a victory in Englishman Callum Tarren. The 32-year-old is one of the longest hitters in this field, averaging 310 yards off the tee, and that will give him an advantage – especially when the wind cranks up. He also has been strong on approach and with his putter, and it is going to take a well-rounded game to win at Port Royal. Tarren has been up and down, missing two cuts but also tying for 13th at the Sanderson Farms in his three starts. McDonald expects him to surge this week. See who else to pick here.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, field

