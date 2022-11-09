Everything is bigger in Texas, and the Houston Open has traditionally been one of the longest golf courses on the PGA Tour. That means the longest hitters in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field could have the edge when the tournament tees off at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston on Thursday, Nov. 10. Sam Burns is 12-1 in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, and is the longest driver among all those committed to play, with an average distance of 319.7 yards.

Burns is second favorite to Scottie Scheffler (11-2), who drives the ball an average of 312.8 yards. The Texas native and World No. 2 golfer will try to hold off other 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open favorites like Tony Finau (16-1), Aaron Wise (16-1) and Taylor Montgomery (20-1). Before locking in your 2022 Houston Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Finau, a four-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites at 16-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-five. Finau recorded two wins and seven top-10 finishes last season, but he's struggled in Houston in recent years.

In fact, Finau missed the cut at this event last year after shooting a 73 in the second round. In addition, the 33-year-old missed the cut last week at Mayakoba and ranked 108th in overall putting average (1.610), 116th in one-putt percentage (39.08%) and 135th in total putting (246.8) last season, which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Cadence Bank Houston Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Keith Mitchell, a massive 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He missed the cut in his last event at the World Wide Technology Championship, making him a target for anyone that is looking for a big payday. Mitchell actually hasn't had a great history at the Houston Open, but he turned things on early last season and should be primed to do the same this weekend.

After missed cuts in his first two events of 2021, he took a top-three showing at the CJ Cup. After that, he went on to place within the top 12 in five of his next eight tournaments. One area Mitchell was particularly strong in last season was his play off the tee, where he averaged .761 strokes gained, which was fourth on the tour. Although his results haven't been great to start the year, he has continued playing to his strength and averages 1.056 strokes gained: off-the-tee (6th on tour). See who else to pick here.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +550

Sam Burns +1200

Tony Finau +1600

Aaron Wise +1600

Taylor Montgomery +2000

Maverick McNealy +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Jason Day +3000

Denny McCarthy +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Matthew NeSmith +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Joel Dahmen +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Sebastian Munoz +6500

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Alex Smalley +6500

Sepp Straka +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Harris English +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Ryan Palmer +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Luke List +10000

Justin Suh +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Brandon Wu +10000

Brendan Steele +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Stephan Jagger +10000

Adam Long +10000

Aaron Rai +10000