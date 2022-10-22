Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.

Despite the change in venue and time zone, Congaree Golf Club is another golf course molded by the hands of golf architect Tom Fazio, who is responsible for many courses on the PGA Tour, including Caves Valley, Corales Resort and Spa, and the aforementioned Summit Club. He even had some say in the renovation ahead of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club -- the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup.

The drama is high entering the final round on Sunday. Rory McIlroy holds the solo lead at 13 under, and should he be able to hold on for the victory, it would be all but guaranteed he rises back to No. 1 in the OWGR. However, the lead is far from safe as Jon Rahm is lurking one shot behind along with Kurt Kitayama and KH Lee. A thrilling finish seems to be in store on Sunday at Congaree.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12 - 5:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio