After a short, three-week offseason, the 2022-23 PGA Tour season will begin on Thursday with the 2022 Fortinet Championship. It will be contested at Silverado Resort and Spa in the Bay Area, marking the tour's first of seven trips to California this season. Four of the tournament's last six winners were California natives, including defending champion Max Homa. The Cal graduate is back to defend his title and is the 10-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Fortinet Championship odds.

Hideki Matsuyama (16-1) is the highest-ranked golfer in the 2022 Fortinet Championship field and Corey Conners also comes in at 16-1. Last year's runner-up, Maverick McNealy, is listed at 22-1 while Jason Day is a 65-1 longshot on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Fortinet Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 Fortinet Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Fortinet Championship: Matsuyama, an 8-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top five. Matsuyama got off to a blistering start last season, winning two of his first six tournaments. However, the 2021 Masters champion struggled down the stretch, finishing T-35 or worse in four of his last five events.

In addition, Matsuyama was inconsistent with his putter last season, ranking 114th in strokes gained: putting (-.028) and 121st in 3-putt avoidance (3.01%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2022 Fortinet Championship field.

Another surprise: Tom Hoge, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. The TCU alum's last outing was the Tour Championship in which he finished in 10th place. It marked his second top-10 over his final four events of the 2021-22 season as he also placed fourth at the 3M Open in late July. Hoge has a much better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hoge's strength is his long game as he's most comfortable with an iron in his hands. Last season, he ranked 11th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green (.664) and is second in that category amongst those in the 2022 Fortinet Championship field. He was also in the top 20% in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: total. Silverado's north course rewards elite ball-strikers and Hoge's exceptional long game should play favorably there. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Fortinet Championship picks

2022 Fortinet Championship odds, field

Max Homa 10-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Corey Conners 16-1

Maverick McNealy 22-1

Cameron Davis 22-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Taylor Pendrith 30-1

Davis Riley 35-1

Emiliano Grillo 40-1

Alex Noren 45-1

Brendan Steele 45-1

Denny McCarthy 45-1

Andrew Putnam 45-1

Chris Kirk 50-1

Tom Hoge 50-1

Troy Merritt 50-1

Thomas Detry 50-1

Taylor Montgomery 50-1

Justin Suh 60-1

Chez Reavie 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Taylor Moore 60-1

Trey Mullinax 60-1

Alex Smalley 65-1

Cameron Champ 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Webb Simpson 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

David Lipsky 75-1

Adam Long 75-1

J.J. Spaun 75-1

Luke List 90-1

Nick Hardy 90-1

Justin Lower 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Carl Yuan 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Michael Thompson 110-1

Adam Svensson 110-1

Callum Tarren 110-1

Chesson Hadley 110-1

Martin Laird 110-1

Stephan Jaeger 110-1

Joseph Bramlett 110-1

John Huh 130-1

Michael Gligic 130-1

Beau Hossler 130-1

Christopher Gotterup 130-1

Russell Knox 130-1

Zac Blair 130-1

Charley Hoffman 130-1

Tyler Duncan 130-1

Matthew NeSmith 130-1

Cameron Percy 130-1

Peter Malnati 130-1

C.T. Pan 130-1

Lee Hodges 130-1

Brandon Wu 130-1

Nick Taylor 130-1

Dylan Frittelli 130-1

Stewart Cink 130-1

Austin Eckroat 130-1

Michael Kim 150-1

Vincent Whaley 150-1

James Hahn 150-1

Matti Schmid 150-1

Greyson Sigg 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Will Gordon 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Doc Redman 150-1