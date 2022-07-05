Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, which tees off on Thursday, July 7. Thomas, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, is coming off a T-37 finish at the U.S. Open in his last start. However, Thomas has finished T-5 or better in three of his last five events, which includes a victory at the PGA Championship.

Rahm, whose PGA DFS price is $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel, enters the Genesis Scottish Open 2022 with six top-10 finishes this season. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the John Deere Classic, McClure included J.T. Poston among his core PGA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Poston recorded his second-career PGA Tour victory, shooting 21-under par. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the Genesis Scottish Open 2022.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Genesis Scottish Open 2022 is Jordan Spieth at $8,900 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Spieth has been playing well in recent weeks, finishing T-7 or better in three of his last seven starts, which includes a victory at the RBC Heritage.

Spieth has now won 13 events on the PGA Tour, so he knows what it takes to compete with the world's best. In addition, the 28-year-old currently ranks inside the top-25 in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.175) and strokes gained: around-the-green (.327), which has helped him rack up 223 birdies this season. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Will Zalatoris at $9,300 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel.

Zalatoris certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 25-year-old has finished T-6 or better in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a runner-up showing at the U.S. Open. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Zalatoris currently ranks eighth on tour in greens in regulation percentage (69.74), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

How to set 2022 Genesis Scottish Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.