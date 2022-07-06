The Scottish Open has historically been a DP World Tour event, but the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open will be giving points to the PGA Tour as well. This change, along with the Open Championship coming up next week, has led to a strong 2022 Genesis Scottish Open field. Former World No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Scottish Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. He will have to deal with other 2022 Scottish Open contenders such as Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, who are both priced at 12-1.
U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is returning to the course for the first time since hoisting his maiden major trophy last month. He is listed at 18-1 to win this week's event, but is he worth backing with your 2022 Genesis Scottish Open bets? Before making any 2022 Scottish Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2022 Genesis Scottish Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler has been the hottest player on tour this season, securing four victories and three runner-up finishes. He's recorded a total of nine top-10 finishes this season, which includes a T-2 finish at the U.S. Open in June.
However, Scheffler has failed to crack the top-10 in five of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Scheffler currently ranks 121st in driving accuracy percentage (59.35%), 135th in one-putt percentage (38.48%) and 96th in total putting (211.8), which could cause major trouble this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Genesis Scottish Open 2022 field.
Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Spieth has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He has quietly been one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour of late, winning the RBC Heritage before coming in second place at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
He also carded a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, so he has the form to contend this weekend. Spieth's numbers also make him worthy of a wager at the Scottish Open, as he is inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. He did not play in this event last season, but he is ready to contend for the title this year.
How to make 2022 Scottish Open picks
2022 Genesis Scottish Open odds, field
Jon Rahm +1100
Justin Thomas +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Xander Schauffele +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Cameron Smith +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Sam Burns +2800
Will Zalatoris +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Viktor Hovland +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Billy Horschel +4000
Ryan Fox +4500
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Max Homa +4500
Corey Conners +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Cameron Young +5000
Keegan Bradley +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Mito Pereira +6500
Lucas Herbert +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Keith Mitchell +6500
Harold Varner +6500
Adrian Meronk +6500
Sebastian Munoz +7000
Robert Macintyre +8000
Matt Kuchar +8000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Marc Leishman +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000
Haotong Li +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Jordan Smith +10000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +12500
Luke List +12500
Min Woo Lee +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Jhonattan Vegas +12500
Henrik Stenson +12500
Joel Dahmen +12500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Patrick Rodgers +12500
Thomas Detry +12500
Harris English +12500
Matt Wallace +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Ryan Palmer +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Dean Burmester +15000
Johannes Veerman +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Matthew Nesmith +15000
Victor Perez +15000
Russell Knox +17500
Edoardo Molinari +17500
Richie Ramsay +17500
Adri Arnaus +20000
Danny Willett +20000
John Catlin +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Padraig Harrington +20000
Sepp Straka +20000
Antoine Rozner +20000
Thorbjorn Olesen +20000
David Lipsky +20000
Alex Smalley +20000
Fabrizio Zanotti +20000
Nick Taylor +25000
Mikko Korhonen +25000
Kurt Kitayama +25000
Stewart Cink +25000
Anirban Lahiri +25000
Jason Scrivener +25000
Joohyung Kim +25000
J.J. Spaun +25000
Thriston Lawrence +25000
Jorge Campillo +25000
Marcus Armitage +25000
Nicolai Hojgaard +25000
Wil Besseling +25000
Alexander Bjork +25000
Wyndham Clark +25000
Lucas Glover +25000
Guido Migliozzi +30000
Sean Crocker +30000
Maximilian Kieffer +30000
Bio Kim +30000
Nino Bertasio +30000
Brandon Stone +30000
Kalle Samooja +30000
Callum Tarren +30000