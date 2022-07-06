The Scottish Open has historically been a DP World Tour event, but the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open will be giving points to the PGA Tour as well. This change, along with the Open Championship coming up next week, has led to a strong 2022 Genesis Scottish Open field. Former World No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Scottish Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. He will have to deal with other 2022 Scottish Open contenders such as Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, who are both priced at 12-1.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is returning to the course for the first time since hoisting his maiden major trophy last month. He is listed at 18-1 to win this week's event, but is he worth backing with your 2022 Genesis Scottish Open bets? Before making any 2022 Scottish Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Genesis Scottish Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler has been the hottest player on tour this season, securing four victories and three runner-up finishes. He's recorded a total of nine top-10 finishes this season, which includes a T-2 finish at the U.S. Open in June.

However, Scheffler has failed to crack the top-10 in five of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Scheffler currently ranks 121st in driving accuracy percentage (59.35%), 135th in one-putt percentage (38.48%) and 96th in total putting (211.8), which could cause major trouble this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Genesis Scottish Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Spieth has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He has quietly been one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour of late, winning the RBC Heritage before coming in second place at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

He also carded a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, so he has the form to contend this weekend. Spieth's numbers also make him worthy of a wager at the Scottish Open, as he is inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. He did not play in this event last season, but he is ready to contend for the title this year.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open odds, field

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Viktor Hovland +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Billy Horschel +4000

Ryan Fox +4500

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Max Homa +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Mito Pereira +6500

Lucas Herbert +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Harold Varner +6500

Adrian Meronk +6500

Sebastian Munoz +7000

Robert Macintyre +8000

Matt Kuchar +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Marc Leishman +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Jordan Smith +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +12500

Luke List +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Henrik Stenson +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Thomas Detry +12500

Harris English +12500

Matt Wallace +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Dean Burmester +15000

Johannes Veerman +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Matthew Nesmith +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Russell Knox +17500

Edoardo Molinari +17500

Richie Ramsay +17500

Adri Arnaus +20000

Danny Willett +20000

John Catlin +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

Padraig Harrington +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Antoine Rozner +20000

Thorbjorn Olesen +20000

David Lipsky +20000

Alex Smalley +20000

Fabrizio Zanotti +20000

Nick Taylor +25000

Mikko Korhonen +25000

Kurt Kitayama +25000

Stewart Cink +25000

Anirban Lahiri +25000

Jason Scrivener +25000

Joohyung Kim +25000

J.J. Spaun +25000

Thriston Lawrence +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Marcus Armitage +25000

Nicolai Hojgaard +25000

Wil Besseling +25000

Alexander Bjork +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Lucas Glover +25000

Guido Migliozzi +30000

Sean Crocker +30000

Maximilian Kieffer +30000

Bio Kim +30000

Nino Bertasio +30000

Brandon Stone +30000

Kalle Samooja +30000

Callum Tarren +30000