After traveling international in three of the last four weeks, the PGA Tour returns to the United States for the 2022 Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. Taking to the Tom Doak redesign for the third time in event history, players will be tasked with handling firm and fast conditions around this municipal course just outside the heart of Houston. With only two events remaining in the 2022-23 swing season, players will look to garner any momentum possible before heading into the holiday offseason.

The first-round action went off without a hitch on Thursday, but golfers were not so lucky in the second round on Friday as inclement pushed the Round 2 golf into Saturday. Heading into the weekend, it's the Tony Finau Show as the American held a commanding four-shot lead after completing his round shooting an 8-under 62 before play was suspended. All eyes will be on whether the veteran can continue to separate from the pack to earn his fifth career PGA Tour victory come Sunday.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Rounds 2 & 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio