Playing in back-to-back weeks for the first time in its existence, the end of the LIV Golf regular season is upon us. With six events under its belt, LIV Golf in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, serves as the final regular-season stop on the heels of an exciting tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.
While some of the regular-season accolades have already been shelled out, there is still plenty to compete for as players and teams jostle for positioning ahead of the Team Championship later this month in Miami. Dustin Johnson has wrapped up the individual points race as the two-time major winner has been terrific in his first stint with LIV Golf while collecting $18 million for his efforts.
Johnson captured the LIV Golf Boston title in dramatic fashion in a playoff over Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann, and has four other top-10 finishes to his credit. His team, the 4 Aces, remains in the top spot as well but may be seen as vulnerable after being upended by the Fireballs at LIV Golf Bangkok and missing out on the podium entirely.
With the top-three finishers from the regular season receiving additional monetary prizes at the end of LIV Golf Jeddah, Branden Grace and Patrick Reed will look to fend off potential pursuers. Grace was forced to withdraw from LIV Golf Bangkok with a muscle strain, and it is unknown if the LIV Golf Portland winner will be ready in time to compete.
This leaves the door open for LIV Golf Chicago winner Cameron Smith, who currently occupies the fourth spot in the standings. The Champion Golfer of the Year is 20 points behind the second-place Grace, and with 40 points given to the winner, may be able to catch his LIV Golf counterpart with a strong showing in Jeddah.
How to watch LIV Golf in Jeddah
Event: LIV Golf in Jeddah | Oct. 14-16
Start time: 5 a.m. ET
Location: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club -- King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube
Teams for LIV Golf Jeddah
|Team Name
|Captain
|Members
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Hy Flyers
Phil Mickelson
Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim
Majesticks
Lee Westwood
Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson
Niblicks
Bubba Watons (non-playing)
Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit
Punch
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Scott Vincent, Hideto Tanihara, Jediah Morgan
Regular season standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
1
Dustin Johnson
121
2
Branden Grace
79
3
Patrick Reed
76
4
Cameron Smith
56
5
Charl Schwartzel
55
6
Carlos Ortiz
50
7
Matthew Wolff
50
8
Peter Uihlein
49
9
Louis Oosthuizen
49
10
Talor Gooch
49
11
Sergio Garcia
44
12
Joaquin Niemann
42
13
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
41
14
Henrik Stenson
40
15
Paul Casey
40
Regular season team standings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
1
4 Aces
140
2
Crushers
80
3
Stinger
72
4
Fireballs
69
5
Majesticks
59
6
Torque
34
7
Iron Heads
32
8
Smash
30
9
Hy Flyers
29
10
Cleeks
20
11
Punch
16
12
Niblicks
13
The top four teams at the completion of LIV Golf Jeddah will receive a bye on Day 1 of the Team Championship at Trump National Doral.