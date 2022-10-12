Playing in back-to-back weeks for the first time in its existence, the end of the LIV Golf regular season is upon us. With six events under its belt, LIV Golf in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, serves as the final regular-season stop on the heels of an exciting tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

While some of the regular-season accolades have already been shelled out, there is still plenty to compete for as players and teams jostle for positioning ahead of the Team Championship later this month in Miami. Dustin Johnson has wrapped up the individual points race as the two-time major winner has been terrific in his first stint with LIV Golf while collecting $18 million for his efforts.

Johnson captured the LIV Golf Boston title in dramatic fashion in a playoff over Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann, and has four other top-10 finishes to his credit. His team, the 4 Aces, remains in the top spot as well but may be seen as vulnerable after being upended by the Fireballs at LIV Golf Bangkok and missing out on the podium entirely.

With the top-three finishers from the regular season receiving additional monetary prizes at the end of LIV Golf Jeddah, Branden Grace and Patrick Reed will look to fend off potential pursuers. Grace was forced to withdraw from LIV Golf Bangkok with a muscle strain, and it is unknown if the LIV Golf Portland winner will be ready in time to compete.

This leaves the door open for LIV Golf Chicago winner Cameron Smith, who currently occupies the fourth spot in the standings. The Champion Golfer of the Year is 20 points behind the second-place Grace, and with 40 points given to the winner, may be able to catch his LIV Golf counterpart with a strong showing in Jeddah.

How to watch LIV Golf in Jeddah

Event: LIV Golf in Jeddah | Oct. 14-16

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

Location: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club -- King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Teams for LIV Golf Jeddah

Team Name Captain Members 4 Aces Dustin Johnson Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch Cleeks Martin Kaymer Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter Crushers Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri Fireballs Sergio Garcia Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Hy Flyers Phil Mickelson Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale Iron Heads Kevin Na Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim Majesticks Lee Westwood Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson Niblicks Bubba Watons (non-playing) Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit Punch Cameron Smith Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby Smash Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka Stinger Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris Torque Joaquin Niemann Scott Vincent, Hideto Tanihara, Jediah Morgan

Regular season standings

Rank Player Points 1 Dustin Johnson 121 2 Branden Grace 79 3 Patrick Reed 76 4 Cameron Smith 56 5 Charl Schwartzel 55 6 Carlos Ortiz 50 7 Matthew Wolff 50 8 Peter Uihlein 49 9 Louis Oosthuizen 49 10 Talor Gooch 49 11 Sergio Garcia 44 12 Joaquin Niemann 42 13 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 41 14 Henrik Stenson 40 15 Paul Casey 40

Regular season team standings

Rank Team Points 1 4 Aces 140 2 Crushers 80 3 Stinger 72 4 Fireballs 69 5 Majesticks 59 6 Torque 34 7 Iron Heads 32 8 Smash 30 9 Hy Flyers 29 10 Cleeks 20 11 Punch 16 12 Niblicks 13

The top four teams at the completion of LIV Golf Jeddah will receive a bye on Day 1 of the Team Championship at Trump National Doral.