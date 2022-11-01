Just three events remain in the PGA Tour's final swing season as competitors make their way to the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Originally an alternate field event across from the WGC Match Play, the World Wide Technology Championship has grown plenty since making its PGA Tour debut in 2007.

The growth only continues this week as it plays host to some of the biggest names in golf including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau. Only Morikawa is set to make his first start at Mayakoba while the three others have experienced their fair share of success.

Possessing numerous quality outings between them, the most notable fulfillment comes from Hovland; the 25-year-old was triumphant at El Camaleon Golf Course in both 2020 and 2021. Hovland will attempt to go for a three-peat on the PGA Tour, an accomplishment only Steve Stricker, Stuart Appleby and Tiger Woods have achieved since 1980.

2022 Bermuda Championship winner Seamus Power will not only hope to follow in Hovland's footsteps by claiming victory but also by playing himself onto the European Ryder Cup Team. While still ways away, Power, Thomas Detry and Alex Noren join a European contingent hoping to make an impression down in Mexico.

Event Information

Event: 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba | Dates: Nov. 3-6

Location: El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,017 | Purse: $8,200,000

2022 Mayakoba field, odds

Scottie Scheffler (9-1): The former world No. 1 has officially gone cold with the putter. Perhaps hibernating for the impending winter, Scheffler has only been able to gain strokes on the greens three times in his last 12 starts dating back to May. Employing a new wand at The CJ Cup in South Carolina was ineffective, but there is still hope for the Texan as those three tournaments previously mentioned all resulted in top-three finishes.

The Norwegian has looked sharp to begin his season with finishes of T5 and T21 to his credit. Finding some form in the short-game department, Hovland could be in line for a monster campaign if his chipping and bunker play continue to cooperate. Holding the title of two-time defending champion at Mayakoba, Hovland could join rare company if able to add his third victory in a row at El Camaleon.

Tony Finau (18-1): 2022 was the year Finau shedded the moniker of being unable to close and it begs the question: What will 2023 bring? Doubling his career win total in the span of two weeks in July, the 33-year-old may only just get be getting started. Finau has quickly become an all-around presence as massive strides have been made both on and around the green to complement his world class ball striking.

Coming off the career achievement of playing in the Presidents Cup for Team USA, Horschel is continuing to roll. Known as a player to thrive on momentum, Horschel has since added a T10 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and a T7 effort at The CJ Cup in South Carolina. He gained strokes throughout his bag at Congaree but impressed primarily with his irons as he put together his best approach performance since his victory at the Memorial. In seven prior trips to Mayakoba, he has nabbed five top-30 finishes including a T5 showing in 2020.

Tom Hoge (35-1): There are few players who are currently striking the golf ball better than Hoge. Beginning his season with four straight top-20 finishes, the 33-year-old has finally been able to marry his exquisite iron play with some timely putting. Ranking fourth in strokes gained approach and 10th in strokes gained putting at The CJ Cup in South Carolina, this combination should do wonders for Hoge at Mayakoba as it did in 2020 when he finished T3.

There are few players who are currently striking the golf ball better than Hoge. Beginning his season with four straight top-20 finishes, the 33-year-old has finally been able to marry his exquisite iron play with some timely putting. Ranking fourth in strokes gained approach and 10th in strokes gained putting at The CJ Cup in South Carolina, this combination should do wonders for Hoge at Mayakoba as it did in 2020 when he finished T3.

Thomas Detry (35-1)

Brian Harman (35-1)

2022 Mayakoba expert picks



Collin Morikawa Winner (16-1): We are now approaching one year since Morikawa's last worldwide victory. Winning the DP World Tour Championship in November 2021, the two-time major champion has since experienced peaks and valleys in various areas of his game. Peaking for the first time in a long time, however, is Morikawa's greatest strength: his iron play. Ranking sixth in strokes gained tee to green at The CJ Cup in South Carolina, it was the 25-year-old's putter which ultimately let him down. A story with which he is all too familiar, Moriakwa is still extremely accurate with his driver and capable of flagging down pins with the best of them. Trending in the right direction and on a course seemingly perfect for his skillset, he should threaten for his sixth PGA Tour victory.

Matt Kuchar Contender (60-1): The winner here in 2018, Kuchar returns four years later in the midst of a career resurgence. While his victory took the backseat to drama with his caddie, the 44-year-old should arrive at El Camaleon with his confidence and comfort level at an all-time high. After finishing T12 at the Fortinet Championship, Kuchar impressed at The CJ Cup in South Carolina, ranking sixth in strokes gained approach and finishing T29. He is a perfect 6-for-6 collecting paychecks at Mayakoba, five of which have gone for top-25 showings.

Hayden Buckley Sleeper (70-1): The 26-year-old is a statistically sound fit for El Camaleon and comes in riding a sneaky hot streak to begin his 2022-23 campaign. After missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, Buckley has rattled off three straight top-20 finishes including a T5 at the Zozo Championship. Gaining strokes off the tee in every start since early April, Buckley's ability to wield his driver will set him up for success at Mayakoba. Capable both on and around the green, if Buckley experiences a memorable week with his irons, he could be line for his first win on the PGA Tour.

