Slowly but surely, odds makers at Caesars Sportsbook have swung the betting line ever more in favor of the United States team as action prepares to get underway at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Featuring 12 players who find themselves inside the top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings, the Americans have a substantial advantage on paper in terms of experience and skill.

That talent disparity is reflected in the betting odds at Quail Hollow as the U.S. is listed as heavy favorites to successfully defend the Presidents Cup. However, it wasn't always this skewed.

Opening months ago as 1/3 favorites, the U.S. was given an implied probability of 75% to raise the Presidents Cup for the 12th time in only 14 editions of this team event. With news reverberating throughout the golf world of players making the jump to LIV Golf -- and thus forgoing their opportunity to play in the Presidents Cup -- odds began to move in the direction of the home team.

2022 Presidents Cup odds

To win

United States team: 2/15

International team: 7-1

Tie: 18-1

Louis Oosthuizen was the first international stalwart to make the switch in tours, yet lines remained steady throughout June. The South African was thought to be one of the leaders for his captain and fellow countryman Trevor Immelman. Instead, with his departure and the subsequent opening of the floodgates to LIV, the United States has since become even heavier favorites.

Along with Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann were all in line to participate for the international side. Each inside the qualifying criteria at the time of their leave, the loss of these top players has been felt by Immelman's squad.

Avid bettors took notice of the rumors circulating about the Champion Golfer of the Year and Niemann potentially exiting the PGA Tour, and they were afforded a much more favorable price on the U.S. side in September. While never sexy to lay $500 to profit $100, the imminent news of these big names to LIV Golf made the juice worth the squeeze for those who indulged.

Top points scorer

Scottie Scheffler: 15/2

Xander Schauffele: 15/2

Patrick Cantlay: 8-1

Justin Thomas: 17/2

Max Homa: 9-1

Collin Morikawa: 10-1

Sam Burns: 12-1

Tony Finau: 12-1

Jordan Spieth: 14-1

Cameron Young: 18-1

The first 10 names on this list are all American. Perhaps the most surprising is Homa at 9-1 as it will be his Presidents Cup debut, and yet, he checks in five points shorter than Spieth, who is the most experienced member of the U.S. The name of the game in top points scoring is playing in all five sessions and one would expect Spieth to be paired with his good friend Thomas for the majority of them.

Sungjae Im: 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 18-1

Tom Kim: 20-1

Adam Scott: 25-1

Corey Conners: 28-1

The five men listed above likely will play in each session for the international team. Without the depth of its U.S. counterpart, the international team's path to victory is extremely narrow and reliant on its top players. This does allow for an interesting angle into the top points scoring market as Im has been one of the best players in the world over the last few months and Matsuyama has previously thrived at Quail Hollow -- they're my two favorite picks.

Billy Horschel: 35-1

Si Woo Kim: 35-1

Cam Davis: 40-1

Kevin Kisner: 50-1

Taylor Pendrith: 55-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 60-1

K.H. Lee: 70-1

Sebastian Munoz: 70-1

Mito Pereira: 70-1

Like picking names out of a hat, one needs to decipher who will be the 2022 version of Ancer and Im in 2019, both of whom captured 3.5 points and were top points scorers alongside Thomas. If I had to take a stab, Lee would be my guess as a relatively under the radar name who could play in four sessions. The South Korean was brilliant in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and can make birdies in bunches.

Prop bets

Day 1 Winner -- United States: 4/9 | International: 11/4 | Tie: 25/4

-- United States: 4/9 | International: 11/4 | Tie: 25/4 Day 2 Winner -- United States: 4/9 | International: 11/4 | Tie: 25/4

-- United States: 4/9 | International: 11/4 | Tie: 25/4 Lead After Day 2 -- United States: 1/3 | International: 7/2 | Tie: 7-1

-- United States: 1/3 | International: 7/2 | Tie: 7-1 Day 3 Winner -- United States: 2/5 | International: 29/10 | Tie: 27/4

-- United States: 2/5 | International: 29/10 | Tie: 27/4 Day 4 Singles Winner -- United States: 20/67 | International: 15/4 | Tie: 15/2

If keen on the United States' chances, this is another avenue to explore with prices that are easier to stomach. However, the international side to win Day 1 is intriguing as the U.S. has historically struggled in foursomes (alternate shot), which is the Thursday format. Lineup cards will be announced Wednesday evening, and this line will move one way or another depending on the matchups presented.