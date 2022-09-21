The United States will try to continue its dominance of the Internationals this week when the teams square off in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. This is the 14th time since 1994 that the teams will face off in the tournament, which is contested in Ryder Cup off years. The 2021 event was postponed because of the pandemic, so it gets back to an even-year schedule for the first time since 2000. The Americans, with the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2021 FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, are the clear favorites to win for the 12th time. They are 11-1-1 in the first 13, with the Internationals winning in 1998 at Royal Melbourne and the 2003 event ending in a tie. Team USA has nine players ranked in the top 15 in the world, while No. 16 Hideki Matsuyama is the top player for the International team, which doesn't include golfers from Europe. Team USA needed an epic comeback to win 16-14 at Royal Melbourne in 2019, prevailing in six of the 12 Sunday Singles matches and tying four.

Team USA is the -750 favorite, while the Internationals are a +700 underdog in the latest 2022 President Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and a tie is priced at +1800. There are numerous other wagering options from Caesars, including top scorers, daily team scores and final score. Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are the 15-2 favorites to be the top combined scorers, while the International team's Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are 20-1, behind many other Americans. Before you lock in any 2022 Presidents Cup picks, be sure you check out the expert predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Top 2022 Presidents Cup expert picks

In a stunning prediction, McDonald says Scheffler might not even play in every match, so the expert is fading him this week. The 26-year-old burst onto the scene last season, getting his first PGA Tour victory in February and going on to win three more tournaments. Those victories included the Masters, and he finished in the top three nine times. Still, he is new to this stage, and he has several teammates who are proven team performers. Scheffler's late-season hiccups, including his Tour Championship loss, are reason enough to avoid him as a favorite.

On the other hand, U.S. teammate Jordan Spieth is a seasoned veteran, so McDonald looks forward to seeing how he performs. In fact, Spieth is the most experienced Presidents Cup player on this team, having played three times before and compiling an 8-5-1 record. He went 2-2 as a rookie in 2013 and was 6-3-1 over the 2015 and 2017 events. His prolonged slump seems to be well in the rear-view mirror, and the 29-year-old had a victory and two runner-up finishes last season. He was 10 under, shooting 65 in the final round, at the Tour Championship. You can see the rest of McDonald's best bets here.

2022 Presidents Cup odds, teams

Team USA -650

International Team +650

Tie +1700

Team USA roster

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Billy Horschel

Max Homa

Cameron Young

Kevin Kisner

International Team roster

Adam Scott

Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

K.H. Lee

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Cameron Davis

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Taylor Pendrith

Si Woo Kim