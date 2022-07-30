The PGA Tour regular season is nearing its conclusion, as the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which began Thursday, marks the second-to-last tournament of the 2021-22 campaign. Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 after Round 1, but Pendrith pulled ahead going into the weekend.

A number of players are scheduled to make the trip north to Detroit with aspirations of securing their spot ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Former U.S. Open and Players Championship winner Webb Simpson is in the enviable spot of being the last man in at the moment, as he ranks 125th in the season-long race. Having played sparingly in the spring due to injury, Simpson will attempt to climb the standings over the course of the next two weeks in order to play in Memphis for the first playoff event.

While Simpson is narrowly inside the cutoff, other notables needing a fast finish to their seasons include Jason Day (No. 127), Rickie Fowler (No. 132), Cameron Champ (No. 149) and Harris English (No. 194). They will all hope to follow in the footsteps of Scott Piercy, who made the leap from 138th to 112th with his top-five finish at the 3M Open last week.

Piercy proved just four strong days of play can transform one's season and give a sense of security when it comes to future job prospects. The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic will provide great theater for both those players looking to position themselves for the Tour Championship and those just hoping to finish inside the top 125.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio