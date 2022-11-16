Familiar names have topped leaderboards through the first eight PGA Tour events of the 2022-23 season as each has been one by a previous PGA Tour winner. But the 2022 RSM Classic presents a great opportunity to have a first-time champion as the last three victors of the tournament claimed their first career wins at this event. Sea Island Golf Club in Saint Simons Island, Ga., will host the RSM Classic 2022, which tees off on Thursday and carries an $8.1 million prize pool.
None of the top 25 ranked golfers in the world are in the RSM Classic 2022 field, with No. 26 Brian Harman atop Caesars Sportsbook's odds board. Harman is the 18-1 favorite in the latest 2022 RSM Classic odds, followed by Tom Hoge (20-1), Jason Day (22-1), Taylor Montgomery (25-1) and Seamus Power (25-1).
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2022 RSM Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 RSM Classic: Day, a 12-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites at 22-1, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Day is a former World No. 1 but hasn't had a victory since the 2018 season, with him dropping to No. 175 in the world just one month ago. But he's striking as well as he has in years and has finished in the top 25 in each of his four events this season. While the model sees that streak continuing, it's not as bullish in Day winning the tournament, in part, because of his lack of success on this course.
Day missed the cut at last year's tournament and has finished 50th or worse in two of his three tries on this course. While his resurgence has been inspired by a great long game, the Australian has really struggled in the short game. Day ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained: around-the-green (.031) and outside the top 90 in strokes gained: putting (.101). Low scores will be needed to win here but Day's inconsistency around and on the green is a huge red flag.
Another surprise: J.J. Spaun, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Spaun was ranked No. 321 in the world a year ago, but he's risen to his highest ranking which is currently No. 84. His run up the rankings started with a 16th-place finish at last year's event, and he's had nine top-25s in the 2022 calendar year. Three of his last four tournaments have seen him finish in the top 25, so he enters the 2022 RSM Classic with lots of momentum.
Spaun has a runner-up to his credit on this course, finishing second at the 2017 RSM Classic. Dating back to last season, he's made seven consecutive cuts overall, so he has a high floor and always finds himself in contention.
Spaun combines an exquisite short game with precision from everywhere on the course. He ranks among the top 30% of the tour in strokes gained: around-the-green (.221), driving accuracy percentage (64.49%) and greens in regulation percentage (69.44%). Given his strengths, recent success, and history on this course, you can see why the model is high on Spaun. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2022 RSM Classic picks
2022 RSM Classic odds, field
Brian Harman +1800
Tom Hoge +2000
Jason Day +2200
Taylor Montgomery +2500
Seamus Power +2500
Keith Mitchell +3000
Matthew NeSmith +3000
Sahith Theegala +3000
J.J. Spaun +3500
Denny McCarthy +3500
Joel Dahmen +4000
Andrew Putnam +4000
Taylor Moore +4500
Patrick Rodgers +4500
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Matt Kuchar +4500
Kevin Kisner +4500
Justin Rose +4500
Webb Simpson +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Scott Stallings +5000
Mackenzie Hughes +5000
Davis Riley +5000
Will Gordon +6000
Nick Hardy +6000
Brendon Todd +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Aaron Rai +6000
Harris English +6500
Chris Kirk +6500
Trey Mullinax +8000
Troy Merritt +8000
Stephan Jaeger +8000
Justin Lower +8000
Hayden Buckley +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Greyson Sigg +8000
Dean Burmester +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Robby Shelton +10000
S.H. Kim +10000
Russell Knox +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Francesco Molinari +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Brandon Wu +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Beau Hossler +10000
Adam Svensson +10000
Mark Hubbard +13000
Scott Piercy +13000
John Huh +13000
Luke List +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Cameron Percy +13000
Cameron Champ +13000
Ben Taylor +13000
Adam Long +13000
Zach Johnson +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Kevin Streelman +15000
Kevin Yu +15000
Carl Yuan +15000
Austin Smotherman +15000
Austin Cook +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Ryan Armour +18000
Matthew Wallace +18000
Ryan Moore +18000
Michael Thompson +18000
Christopher Gotterup +18000
Chesson Hadley +18000
Callum Tarren +18000
Zecheng Dou +20000
Robert Streb +20000
Matthias Schwab +20000
Stewart Cink +20000
Henrik Norlander +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
David Lingmerth +20000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Tyson Alexander +25000
Tyler Duncan +25000
MJ Daffue +25000
Rory Sabbatini +25000
Sean O'Hair +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Michael Gligic +25000
Kelly Kraft +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Charley Hoffman +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Trevor Cone +30000
Vaughn Taylor +30000
Vincent Norrman +30000
Philip Knowles +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Nick Watney +30000
Max McGreevy +30000
Paul Haley +30000
Sam Stevens +30000
Matti Schmid +30000
Harry Higgs +30000
Harrison Endycott +30000
Hank Lebioda +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Brian Stuard +30000
Zac Blair +40000
Richy Werenski +40000
Spencer Ralston +40000
Michael Kim +40000
Kyle Westmoreland +40000
Kevin Roy +40000
Kevin Tway +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Jonathan Byrd +40000
Dylan Wu +40000
Erik Barnes +40000
Doc Redman +40000
Cole Hammer +40000
Chad Ramey +40000
Carson Young +40000
Camilo Villegas +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Ben Martin +40000
Augusto Nunez +40000
Andrew Landry +40000
Anders Albertson +40000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Trevor Werbylo +50000
Tano Goya +50000
Scott Harrington +50000
Palmer Jackson +50000
Tim Weinhart +50000
Ryan Brehm +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Jason Dufner +50000
Jacob Bridgeman +50000
Jim Herman +50000
Davis Love III +50000
Danny Lee +50000
Chris Stroud +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Bill Haas +50000
Brandon Matthews +50000