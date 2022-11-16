Familiar names have topped leaderboards through the first eight PGA Tour events of the 2022-23 season as each has been one by a previous PGA Tour winner. But the 2022 RSM Classic presents a great opportunity to have a first-time champion as the last three victors of the tournament claimed their first career wins at this event. Sea Island Golf Club in Saint Simons Island, Ga., will host the RSM Classic 2022, which tees off on Thursday and carries an $8.1 million prize pool.

None of the top 25 ranked golfers in the world are in the RSM Classic 2022 field, with No. 26 Brian Harman atop Caesars Sportsbook's odds board. Harman is the 18-1 favorite in the latest 2022 RSM Classic odds, followed by Tom Hoge (20-1), Jason Day (22-1), Taylor Montgomery (25-1) and Seamus Power (25-1). Before locking in your 2022 RSM Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 RSM Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 RSM Classic: Day, a 12-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites at 22-1, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Day is a former World No. 1 but hasn't had a victory since the 2018 season, with him dropping to No. 175 in the world just one month ago. But he's striking as well as he has in years and has finished in the top 25 in each of his four events this season. While the model sees that streak continuing, it's not as bullish in Day winning the tournament, in part, because of his lack of success on this course.

Day missed the cut at last year's tournament and has finished 50th or worse in two of his three tries on this course. While his resurgence has been inspired by a great long game, the Australian has really struggled in the short game. Day ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained: around-the-green (.031) and outside the top 90 in strokes gained: putting (.101). Low scores will be needed to win here but Day's inconsistency around and on the green is a huge red flag.

Another surprise: J.J. Spaun, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Spaun was ranked No. 321 in the world a year ago, but he's risen to his highest ranking which is currently No. 84. His run up the rankings started with a 16th-place finish at last year's event, and he's had nine top-25s in the 2022 calendar year. Three of his last four tournaments have seen him finish in the top 25, so he enters the 2022 RSM Classic with lots of momentum.

Spaun has a runner-up to his credit on this course, finishing second at the 2017 RSM Classic. Dating back to last season, he's made seven consecutive cuts overall, so he has a high floor and always finds himself in contention.

Spaun combines an exquisite short game with precision from everywhere on the course. He ranks among the top 30% of the tour in strokes gained: around-the-green (.221), driving accuracy percentage (64.49%) and greens in regulation percentage (69.44%). Given his strengths, recent success, and history on this course, you can see why the model is high on Spaun. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 RSM Classic picks

2022 RSM Classic odds, field

Brian Harman +1800

Tom Hoge +2000

Jason Day +2200

Taylor Montgomery +2500

Seamus Power +2500

Keith Mitchell +3000

Matthew NeSmith +3000

Sahith Theegala +3000

J.J. Spaun +3500

Denny McCarthy +3500

Joel Dahmen +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Taylor Moore +4500

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Matt Kuchar +4500

Kevin Kisner +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Webb Simpson +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Scott Stallings +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Will Gordon +6000

Nick Hardy +6000

Brendon Todd +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Harris English +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Trey Mullinax +8000

Troy Merritt +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Hayden Buckley +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Dean Burmester +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Robby Shelton +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Russell Knox +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Brandon Wu +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Scott Piercy +13000

John Huh +13000

Luke List +13000

Justin Suh +13000

Danny Willett +13000

Cameron Percy +13000

Cameron Champ +13000

Ben Taylor +13000

Adam Long +13000

Zach Johnson +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Kevin Streelman +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Austin Cook +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Ryan Armour +18000

Matthew Wallace +18000

Ryan Moore +18000

Michael Thompson +18000

Christopher Gotterup +18000

Chesson Hadley +18000

Callum Tarren +18000

Zecheng Dou +20000

Robert Streb +20000

Matthias Schwab +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

Henrik Norlander +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

David Lingmerth +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Tyson Alexander +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

MJ Daffue +25000

Rory Sabbatini +25000

Sean O'Hair +25000

Nate Lashley +25000

Michael Gligic +25000

Kelly Kraft +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Trevor Cone +30000

Vaughn Taylor +30000

Vincent Norrman +30000

Philip Knowles +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Nick Watney +30000

Max McGreevy +30000

Paul Haley +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Matti Schmid +30000

Harry Higgs +30000

Harrison Endycott +30000

Hank Lebioda +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Brian Stuard +30000

Zac Blair +40000

Richy Werenski +40000

Spencer Ralston +40000

Michael Kim +40000

Kyle Westmoreland +40000

Kevin Roy +40000

Kevin Tway +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Jonathan Byrd +40000

Dylan Wu +40000

Erik Barnes +40000

Doc Redman +40000

Cole Hammer +40000

Chad Ramey +40000

Carson Young +40000

Camilo Villegas +40000

Brian Gay +40000

Ben Martin +40000

Augusto Nunez +40000

Andrew Landry +40000

Anders Albertson +40000

Aaron Baddeley +40000

Trevor Werbylo +50000

Tano Goya +50000

Scott Harrington +50000

Palmer Jackson +50000

Tim Weinhart +50000

Ryan Brehm +50000

Martin Trainer +50000

Jason Dufner +50000

Jacob Bridgeman +50000

Jim Herman +50000

Davis Love III +50000

Danny Lee +50000

Chris Stroud +50000

Brent Grant +50000

Bill Haas +50000

Brandon Matthews +50000