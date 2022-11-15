Just one week separates golfers from the end of the playing calendar as competitors head to Sea Island, Georgia, for the 2022 RSM Classic. Before PGA Tour members can solidify their holiday plans and embark on their well-deserved vacations, one last chance at collecting hardware awaits.

World No. 12 Tony Finau looks to sprint into the offseason fresh off a dominating performance at the Houston Open. Finau is the last man to win in back-to-back weeks, and will attempt to do the same at the RSM Classic. Searching for his sixth career victory, the American is joined in the field by eight major championship winners including Jason Day and Justin Rose.

While the pair fell short of Finau's effort in Houston, the two former world Nos. 1 have performed admirably this swing season. Each possessing an impressive résumé, other players hoping to make a stride in this direction are Denny McCarthy, Taylor Montgomery and Matthew NeSmith, all of whom are still in search of their first victories on the PGA Tour.

Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman, Harris English and a slew of Sea Island residents will join them at the RSM Classic. With only 72 holes until the end of the competitive year, players look to put it all on the line this week on the Atlantic coast.

Event Information

Event: 2022 RSM Classic | Dates: Nov. 17-20

Location: Sea Island Golf Club (Plantation, Seaside) -- St. Simon Island, Georgia

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,005 | Purse: $8,100,000

2022 RSM Classic field, odds

Tony Finau (17/2)

Brian Harman (22-1): Harman is one of many members of the Sea Island mafia, and is arguably playing the best of the bunch. Fresh off a runner-up performance at Mayakoba, Harman returns home for his 11th appearance in the RSM Classic. In addition to his close call in Mexico, Harman has added results of T23 at The CJ Cup in South Carolina and T15 at the Shriners Children's Open. The 35-year-old has not claimed a victory since 2017, but this should be as good a chance as ever given his current form and familiarity with the property.

Seamus Power (22-1): The Irishman was Talor Gooch's closest pursuer for the majority of last year's tournament before finishing T4. Power arrives this time around in fantastic form with his last two tournaments reading: WIN, T3. His iron play has been surprisingly subpar in his five starts this season, but if his scoring clubs can cooperate, he should be in with a chance come Sunday.

Jason Day (25-1): Day continues to impress to start the 2022-23 season as he added another quality result last week at the Houston Open in the form of a T16 finish. The ball striking continues to be his strong suit, and his short game is beginning to show semblances of seven years ago when Day was far and away the best player in the world.

Taylor Montgomery (25-1)

Tom Hoge (28-1): The missed cut at Mayakoba may have come as a surprise, but Hoge should enjoy a nice bounce-back spot at Sea Island. Playing in this tournament the last eight years, Hoge's closest call came just a season ago when he finished T4. This year, he comes in as one of the best players in the field with top-15 finishes at the The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Zozo Championship, Shirners Children's Open and Fortinet Championship.

Denny McCarthy (33-1)

Joel Dahmen (33-1)

Keith Mitchell (35-1): The RSM Classic has been unkind to Sea Island residents in the past, but Mitchell looks keen to change that. The bomber comes off his best finish of the season at the Houston Open where he found the top 10 on the leaderboard. One of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world, it will be the other aspects of his game that will be tested around the Plantation and Seaside courses. He has connected on top-15 efforts in two of his last three RSM Classics as he continues to get more comfortable hosting a home game.

Mackenzie Hughes (35-1)

2022 RSM Classic expert picks