The FedEx Cup Playoffs have finally arrived and players have arrived at TPC Southwind for the St. Jude Championship, which got underway Thursday. After Round 2, J.J. Spaun maintains a slight edge with a one-stroke lead over Sepp Straka. Still, the leaderboard is packed with more than two dozen golfers within five strokes of the lead. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, however, has missed the cut and could see his ranking change because of it.

The site of a World Golf Championship in recent years and a regular PGA Tour event before then, it has since been added to the postseason schedule as it welcomes 121 players to its grounds.

Daniel Berger, Lanto Griffin and Nate Lashley are still nursing injuries. As such, they will be absent from the postseason kickoff, as will Tommy Fleetwood, who is taking time off to spend with his family. While their names are not in the field, the world's best are as Scottie Scheffler begins the playoffs atop the FedEx Cup standings thanks to his torrid spring.

Leading by 1,221 points over his nearest pursuer, Cameron Smith, the world No. 1 has separated himself from the pack courtesy of his Masters victory and three other regular-season titles. Despite the substantial margin, just one tournament could see anyone inside the top 15 claim the top spot. The winner of the St. Jude Championship, for example, will receive 2,000 FedEx Cup points, up from the standard 500 in the regular season.

While the top names in the game will jostle for positioning ahead of the Tour Championship, No. 125 Rickie Fowler is just hoping to make it to next week. With the field shrinking to 70 players for the BMW Championship, those outside the cutoff point are in need of some magic to continue their seasons.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio