The USGA released a statement on Tuesday confirming that those who play in this week's LIV Golf Series Invitational event in London will be allowed to participate in next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club.

"Regarding players who choose to play in London this week, we simply asked ourselves this question -- should a player who had earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event?," the USGA stated. "And ultimately decided that they should not."

This is music to the ears of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who both stated their intent to play in the U.S. Open despite speculation of being barred from the field due to their participation in the rival golf league to the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Shaun Norris, Richard Bland, James Piot and Jed Morgan are also exempt for the U.S. Open and likely to make the trip from London to Boston.

"Our decision regarding our field for the 2022 U.S. Open should not be construed as the USGA supporting an alternative organizing entity, nor supportive of any individual player actions or comments," the USGA continued. "Rather, it is simply a response to whether or not the USGA views playing in an alternative event, without the consent of their home tour, an offense that should disqualify them for U.S. Open."