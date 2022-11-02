Scottie Scheffler will start his quest to regain the world's No. 1 ranking this week when the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba tees off. Scheffler lost the top ranking to Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman won last month's CJ Cup. This will be Scheffler's first tournament playing without the No. 1 ranking since the WGC-Match Play in March. The World Wide Technology Championship tees off Thursday at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and Scheffler won't be the only star making the trek. Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and two-time defending Mayakoba champ Viktor Hovland also are part of the World Wide Technology Championship field. Hovland went 23 under last year to defend his title, winning by four strokes. He is one of six former Mayakoba champions in the field.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler as the 9-1 favorite in its latest 2022 World Wide Technology Championship odds, with Hovland right behind at 10-1. Tony Finau (14-1), Morikawa (16-1), Billy Horschel (20-1) and Aaron Wise (20-1) also are among the top contenders in the World Wide Technology Championship 2022 field. Before you make any 2022 World Wide Technology Championship picks or bets, you need to check out the PGA Tour predictions, best bets and sleepers from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald hit two of his three matchup plays at the Bermuda Championship, including winner Seamus Power +100 over pre-tournament favorite Denny McCarthy. At the Zozo Championship, McDonald nailed a first-round leader, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele, and also hit two of three matchup plays, backing winner Keegan Bradley over Corey Conners, one of the favorites. He is up more than 15 units on matchup wagers this season, and anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all his PGA picks and predictions.

Top 2022 World Wide Technology Championship expert picks

Maverick McNealy also is among the top choices of oddsmakers at 28-1, but McDonald doesn't think he should be, and the expert is fading the 26-year-old. McNealy has three straight top-20 finishes, and while he is 21st on tour in scoring average, he only went 17 under over his past two tournaments. He had five rounds of 69 or higher, and he will need to go a lot lower than that to win on this course. McNealy also has a tendency to get wild off the tee, which invites trouble at El Camaleon. "Despite his current quality, there are flaws in his game," McDonald says.

On the other hand, the course is just the type that could break Morikawa out of a bit of a slump. The 25-year-old still had eight top-10 finishes and was a runner-up twice last season, but he has not won a tournament since the DP World Tour Championship nearly a year ago. The 2020 PGA and 2021 Open champion's biggest issues are around and on the greens, and El Camaleon doesn't significantly punish those flaws. His strong driving and elite iron play should keep him in contention at Mayakoba, and McDonald says this is "an ideal spot to break his winless drought." See who else to pick at Mayakoba here.

How to make 2022 World Wide Technology Championship golf picks

Before this week's PGA Tour event south of the border, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. He has several outright plays, including a monster longshot that would bring a massive payout of 100-1. You can only find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's picks and PGA Tour analysis, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 World Wide Technology Championship picks should you target? Which golfer priced at 100-1 could pull off a stunning victory this week at World Wide Technology Championship 2022? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for World Wide Technology Championship 2022, all from the expert who ended last season up 42 units on outright plays, and find out.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship odds, field, top contenders

See full World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +950

Viktor Hovland +950

Tony Finau +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Billy Horschel +2000

Aaron Wise +2000

Maverick Mcnealy +2600

Taylor Montgomery +2600

Tom Hoge +2700

Jason Day +3400

Emiliano Grillo +3400

Seamus Power +3700

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +4200

Brendon Todd +4200

Brian Harman +4200

Alex Noren +4500

Thomas Detry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Adam Hadwin +5500

Harris English +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Robby Shelton +6500

Mark Hubbard +6500

Justin Lower +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Dean Burmester +7000

Francesco Molinari +7000

Sebastian Munoz +7500

Cameron Champ +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Russell Knox +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Davis Riley +8000

Chris Kirk +8500

Kevin Streelman +8500

J.T. Poston +9000

Brandon Wu +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Adam Long +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Chun-an Yu +10000

Danny Willett +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Justin Suh +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Adria Arnaus +11000

Seonghyeon Kim +11000

Martin Laird +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Byeong Hun An +11000

Dylan Frittelli +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

James Hahn +12000

Austin Eckroat +12000

Will Gordon +12000

Austin Smotherman +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Ryan Palmer +12000

David Lipsky +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

Ze-Cheng Dou +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Harrison Endycott +16000

Ryan Armour +16000

Charley Hoffman +16000

Travis Vick +16000

C.T. Pan +16000

John Huh +16000