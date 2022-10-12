After a month in the United States, the PGA Tour makes its way out of the country to Chiba, Japan, for the 2022 Zozo Championship. Only the fourth playing in tournament history, the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club saw Tiger Woods capture his 82nd victory, tying Sam Snead for most in Tour history.

Since then, the Zozo Championship has bounced between the U.S. and Japan. It's crowned deserving winners like Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, who in 2021 ran away from the field by five strokes in his home country and capture the first of two wins in his 2021-22 campaign.

Matsuyama will once again be the main attraction for spectators on the grounds, but he will have some competition; big names Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler all have ties to Japan. South Koreans Tom Kim and Sungjae Im will also be in attendance as a youthful field featuring Viktor Hovland and Cameron Young competes at Narashino CC.

In total, seven of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will be making the trip to Japan for the Zozo Championship with eyes on putting their stamp on the final PGA Tour swing season.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Wednesday



Round starts: 7:50 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Peacock

Round 2 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:56 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Peacock

Round 3 - Friday



Round starts: 7:35 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Peacock

Round 4 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:05 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Peacock